As discussed, here is a story about annoying emails.

Software company Adobe polled more than 1000 office workers for its fourth annual Consumer Email Survey, asking respondents to name their most hated email phrase.

All of the nine phrases were either passive-aggressive, demanding, or a combination of both. The winner? "Not sure if you saw my last email …" was the named the worst by 25 per cent of respondents.

"Per my last email …" got 13 per cent of the vote, while, "Per our conversation …" and "Any updates on this?" were tied at 11 per cent.

Down the list were "Sorry for the double email", "Please advise", "As previously stated…", "As discussed …" and "Re-attaching for convenience".

Adobe director of email solutions Kristin Naragon told CNBC communicating electronically is easy and fast, but not always elegant.

"Emotion and intent are sometimes hard to convey via email, so (some phrases) can negatively impact productivity and culture," she said.

Naragon said some seemingly harmless phrases could be misinterpreted and important projects could be put at risk if the words were perceived as judgmental or passive aggressive.

"Your colleagues could choose not to respond out of frustration," she said. "This can damage relationships and ultimately, morale."

It comes after human resources specialist Karen Gately revealed the best and worst email greetings, sign-offs and subject lines to ensure your message doesn't go straight to the bin.

Meanwhile, University of Southern California president C.L. Max Nikias argues work emails should be no longer than a text message.

"Email can throw a leader off course if used as anything more than a quick messaging system," he wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

In 2015, Australian advertising firm Atomic 212 said it was banning internal emails altogether to force employees to talk to one another — just like the old days.

Face-to-face communication can be equally fraught, however.

A survey by Glassdoor last year revealed the most hated office jargon, including "touch base", "blue sky thinking", "game changer", "thought shower" and "no-brainer".

