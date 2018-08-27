Tourism Holdings said its net profit, before one-off gains, jumped by 24 per cent in the June year to a record $37.5 million.

After one-off gains of $24.3m, the company's net profit leaped by 107 per cent to $62.7m.

Chief executive Grant Webster, said it was a complex result with one-off gains, USA tax changes, the effects of the first full year of El Monte and exchange rate movement impacts.

"The EBIT [earnings before interest and tax] improvement of 33 per cent in the prior corresponding year represents a great growth rate; however, we still had opportunities and have an intense focus on addressing New Zealand vehicle sales shortfalls in the first quarter of 2019," he said in a statement.

Tourism Holdings chief executive Grant Webster. Photo/NZ Herald.
Revenue jumped by 25 per cent to $426m.

The company declared a final dividend of 14 cents, taking the full year dividend to 27cps - up 29 per cent on the previous year's.

MORE TO COME

