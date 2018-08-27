Jacinda Ardern will court Kiwi business leaders today in downtown Auckland.

The Prime Minister's address will aim to curb falling business confidence, which has slumped to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

Ardern earlier this month pushed back against suggestions there was a crisis of confidence in business in New Zealand, saying one survey does not reflect the true picture.

An ANZ Business Outlook in early August showed business confidence at its lowest point in a decade.

"I've seen that there is a perception around certainty, change and what's going on in our international environment, Ardern said at the time.

"As Prime Minister I need to look not just at a survey of 500 or so businesses. What I'm interested in is employee confidence, I'm interested in consumer confidence, wages, unemployment, GDP growth, ANZ job ads, all of those things are up, all of those markers are solid," Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Business activity was a better reflection of what was happening in the economy, Ardern said, citing the ANZ survey which she said showed the majority of respondents thought their own activity would stay the same or improve.

Ardern said the Government was working on improving economic growth, which in the last quarter was 0.2 per cent.

"Look at what the basis of our growth was prior. It was housing speculation and migration, we cannot rely on that. We're also seeing reflected in our business confidence surveys the fear about what's happening internationally. That may be beyond our control but we can do things to make sure we have more resilience in our economy," she said.

"With change comes uncertainty and I acknowledge that, but the alternative is the status quo and I'm not satisfied with that either."

KPMG's CEO Outlook Survey Report in early August showed New Zealand chief executives seemed more upbeat than respondents in other business surveys that showed sentiment souring as firms fret over the new Coalition Government.

KPMG NZ chief executive Godfrey Boyce said the survey pointed to a "slight softening" in confidence but he didn't view this "as a faltering of confidence – but more of a realistic re-balancing".

Given that New Zealand has come through a period of robust growth, "a little tempering of confidence is both realistic and expected", he said at the time.

He did note, however, bedding in a new government with new policies "inevitably brings a level of uncertainty".