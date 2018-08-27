Blenheim-based Brancott Estate has been named the official wine sponsor for Emirates Team New Zealand in the next America's Cup in 2021.

The partnership will mean Brancott Estate, owned by parent company Pernod Ricard, is the exclusive wine supplier of Team New Zealand with its wine on offer at all official America's Cup events.

Pernod Ricard managing director Kevin Mapson said the wine brand approached Team New Zealand to get involved.

To mark the partnership, Brancott Estate and Pernod Ricard are co-creating a wine for sailing fans to enjoy during the regatta.

It has not yet finalised plans for the co-created wine but Mapson said Team New Zealand would share ideas for it.

"We'll certainly give them the opportunity to help us create something," he said.

"It won't be just limited to wine, it will also be about pack and design, trying to be creative in ways that we can engage New Zealanders to support Emirates Team New Zealand."

Brancott Estate will put "exclusive wine for Emirates Team NZ" on the label of each wine.

"It's an opportunity to create those moments of conviviality where like-minded people who enjoy sailing can enjoy a glass of wine," Mapson said.

The partnership would raise brand awareness for the wine brand, he said.

"Our big goal is about raising awareness in New Zealand.

"What we would like to do is to help get that emotional connection between the supporters for Team New Zealand and hopefully for people who enjoy our wine."

Brancott Estate exports to 50 countries but it would not share figures on its sales volumes.

Emirates Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge said the team was delighted to have Brancott Estate as its exclusive supplier during the event.

"We will be welcoming guests from around the world to New Zealand in 2021 and Brancott Estate will be right alongside us rolling out the welcome mat, putting on world renowned Kiwi hospitality and sharing the finest taste of New Zealand."