The Government has announced a reform of tenancy laws today in an effort to "make life better for renters".

A discussion document released by Housing Minister Phil Twyford today proposes:

• ending cancellations of tenancies without cause while ensuring landlords can still get rid of rogue tenants;

• increasing the notice period a landlord must give tenants when ending a lease from 42 days to 90 days;

• limiting rent increases to once a year and scrapping bidding for rental properties

• provide better processes for landlords and tenants to agree on pets or minor alterations to homes;

The Government will seek feedback on these proposals.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford. Photo / Andrew Warner.

"Our tenancy laws are antiquated and don't reflect the fact that renting is now a long-term reality for many of our families. A third of all New Zealanders now rent," Twyford said.

"Insecure tenure can force families to continually move house. This is particularly tough on children whose education suffers when they have to keep changing schools.

"We want to strike a balance between providing tenants with security of tenure and allowing them to make their house a home, while protecting the rights and interests of landlords.

"As people rent for longer, they want to be secure in their homes and put down roots in their community. That's why making life better for renters is an important aspect of the Government's housing plan."