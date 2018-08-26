Retirement giant Metlifecare halved bottom-line profit from $251.5 million net profit after tax last year to $125.1million this year, although revenue rose from $109.1m to $115.3 m.

Announcing the full-year result to June 30, 2018, accounts showed property values increased at a much slower rate this year. The fair value movement in investment properties last year was a $258.8m gain, whereas this year that was only a $134.9m gain.

The company stressed in a press release that it had made "a strong financial result, highlighted by record underlying earnings and underlying operating cash flows. Net underlying profit before tax was $87.5m, 7 per cent higher than last year and underlying operating cash flows increased by 6 per cent to $54.3m."

The company has a $1.3m market capitalisation on the NZX, its shares trading on Friday around $6.25 each.

Glen Sowry, chief executive, said the result was driven by a strong second-half resales performance.