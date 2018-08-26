A Dunedin woman who operates a sober-driving service says she endured harassment from other taxi drivers before her car was attacked.

Tracey Hall said she started her business, "Tracey's Sober Driving", in June, offering fixed rates for rides around town with the aim of earning some extra money and helping people get home safely after a night out.

But from the first night operating on city taxi stands she had endured abuse from other taxi drivers, she said.

"I've had nothing but grief from the taxis since I started this. They have sworn at me and abused me and told me to get off the taxi ranks because they say I'm not legal."

Her car had its windscreen smashed and some panels kicked in while parked outside her home on Monday night last week.

The incident was reported to police, but a spokeswoman said the lack of any evidence at the scene meant the matter had been filed.

Hall alleged the abuse had continued this weekend with an incident at a taxi rank on Saturday night, and she had also been bullied on social media sober-driving pages, she said.

Hall claimed she had everything required to legally operate a taxi service, including her small passenger service licence, passenger endorsement, in-car camera and current certificate of fitness.

The Otago Daily Times has verified with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) that Hall and her car meet all legal taxi requirements.

Dunedin City Council group manager transport Richard Saunders said as long as Hall had a small passenger service licence, she was able to operate from city taxi stands.

The ODT understands some criticism of Hall's service stems from the fact her car lacks roof signage. However, the NZTA last year removed requirements for this.

Southern Taxis Dunedin owner Anthony "Starskey" Ware suggested Hall should start operating under the banner of an established taxi company.

"If she wants to be a taxi driver, join a taxi company."

While he did not think any "legitimate" drivers would have intimidated Hall or attacked her car, he would not put it past "pirate taxis", operating independently of companies.