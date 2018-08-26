Quick question: is your passport valid?

A luxury hotel group in Mexico is currently asking for applications for what it's calling the "World's Best Job".

We hear the expression "dream job" thrown around an awful lot, but in this particular instance, it's certainly justified, reports news.com.au.

Vidanta, a flashy portfolio of coastal retreats, is looking for a new "happiness ambassador" to spread the word about just how decadent their beachfront properties are.

Advertisement

The lucky job winner will act as an ambassador of sorts, including being trained as a "social influencer" and "getting pampered" at any of their five resort hotel brands in cities across Mexico such as Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco and Los Cabos.

The goal? To create "engaging content" spruiking your fancy new lifestyle.

"Considering all of Vidanta's impressive resort amenities … it's an understatement when we say that the 'perks' of this position are endless," Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta, said of the new role.

The job also comes with a seriously competitive one-year salary of $163,000, with travel expenses and dining credits being part of the deal.

Think you could be a professional holiday-maker? Applications are open until October 21, according to TIME.

"Charismatic sunny vibes" are a plus.