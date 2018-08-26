Creditors are now claiming more than $3.3 million from failed upmarket grocery chain Nosh, according to the receivers.

The total amount claimed by creditors has increased by $325,000, from $2.9m outlined by receivers Waterstone Insolvency in September last year.

In the first report from receivers, Nosh received 58 preferential creditor claims which came to a total of $566,422. This has now grown to 67 claims amounting to $637,111.

In the latest report, receivers received a claim from the Nosh director who appointed them - Andrew Guy Phillips - for $169,194 and three additional secured claims amounting to $57,308.

It also received a total of 45 unsecured claims of $2,439,239, up from 37 recorded earlier, with a claimed increase of almost $100,000.

Nosh was tipped into receivership in July 2017 after the stores closed their doors for a relaunch that never eventuated.

Sydney-based Phillips was the sole director and shareholder of the company that bought the unprofitable chain in February 2017 for $4m from NZX-listed Veritas.

At the time he said he had the backing of a number of wealthy Kiwis.

Only one of these backers was revealed through changes to the Companies Office.

He was Jonathan Denize, an Auckland man who has been declared bankrupt twice.

The supermarket formerly had five stores located around Auckland. It has since sold a number of its stores, including those in Matakana and Glen Innes.