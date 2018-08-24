Procter & Gamble, the company behind Tide detergent, has applied to trademark popular acronyms 'LOL,' 'WTF,' 'NBD' and 'FML', in an attempt to reach more millennials.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, the company hopes to use the terms in liquid soap, dishwashing detergent, hard surface cleaners and air fresheners.

P&G registered the trademark applications with the US Patent & Trademark Office in April.

The patent office has sought clarifications from the firm, which now has until January to respond, according to Ad Age.

Advertisement

P&G has been criticised in the past by investor and board member Nelson Peltz for their stale approach to younger customers.

Peltz said P&G needed to "step into this century and give the customers what they want and not what you want to give them."

He added that the one-size fits all approach of the '80s and '90s doesn't work now.

"Millennials want these little brands, these local brands they they have an emotional attachment to," Peltz said in an interview with CNBC.

P&G also owns brands like Febreze, Crest toothpaste and Pantene.