A high-stakes showdown between the holding company of flamboyant expatriate Eric Watson and New Zealand's Inland Revenue Department over claims of nearly $60 million in tax avoidance begins today at the High Court in Auckland.

Set down to be heard over the next three weeks, Watson's Cullen Group is challenging a determination by Inland Revenue that complex offshoring arrangements conducted from 2002 amounted to avoidance.

Pre-trial hearings heard Inland Revenue concluded the transactions in questions, involving $291m in related-party loans and share transfers funnelled through two Cayman Island companies, were "contrived" and "carefully designed" to ensure they attracted only a 2 per cent approved issuer levy instead of 15 per cent withholding tax.

"The Commissioner alleges that this was a tax avoidance arrangement," a December pre-trial ruling from Justice Mark Woolford said, noting $59.5m in back taxes were sought.

Watson is not being personally chased, with IRD making its claims against his holding vehicle Cullen Group. Justice Woolford noted in a pre-trial ruling that "before the arrangement at issue, Mr Eric Watson personally held all the ordinary shares".

Cullen Group is challenging Inland Revenue's determination, arguing its actions were not only legal, but intended to be legal by Parliament when the relevant tax legislation was passed.

The tax case, having bubbled through the courts for three years, is coming to a head just weeks after Watson's similarly-protected dispute with former business partner Sir Owen Glenn was resolved firmly in the latter's favour.

That case, over the proceeds of a joint-venture between the pair of now fallen-out rich listers, saw Glenn successfully argue the joint-venture should be wound up as Watson had engaged in "deliberate deception". A future hearing will determine damages, with Glenn seeking £52.8m in interest costs.

Watson signalled he would appeal, but part-way through the trial had agreed to repay Glenn £130m in capital contributions.

Having left New Zealand in 2002, Watson appears to have recently liquidated his remaining local business presence, selling his 33ha rural estate in Karaka, stake in viaduct restaurant and nightclub Soul Bar, and offloading the Auckland-based Warriors NRL club to a consortium including Autex Industries and Auckland Rugby League.

The National Business Review rich list last week assessed Watson's net worth as having tumbled over the past year - from $420m to $250m - largely off the back of bitter legal disputes.