TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick has spoken about the tough week for staff at the broadcaster after learning about the death of colleague Greg Boyed.

Boyed died suddenly while on a family holiday in Switzerland with his wife and young son on Monday, 20 August.

He had been battling depression.

"It has been a very, very challenging week for everyone here at TVNZ," Kenrick said today.

The Herald understands TVNZ and Air New Zealand are working together to help bring Boyed's body back to New Zealand.

Kenrick declined to comment on this suggestion out of respect for the family's request for privacy.

Asked if the state broadcaster would be doing more to support its staff, Kenrick said it absolutely would be.

"I think this is something that has profoundly affected us as an organisation."

He said the situation would bring the people at TVNZ together more tightly as a group and more would be done to support people and "recognise this is a people-driven industry."

TVNZ staff had conducted a karakia to remember Boyed in the newsroom.

Horrific news of Greg Boyed's death today. My thoughts are with his family. — Rawdon Christie (@RawdonChristie) August 21, 2018

Suddenly my own doubts seem so very trivial. Told this morning of the death of my friend and colleague (and band mate) Greg Boyed. A lovely man, smart, funny, kind, thoughtful. I have no words. Check in on your loved ones. — Damian Christie (@damianchristie) August 21, 2018

I'm sitting here not sure what to do, I'm frozen in my seat. Greg Boyed was one of the funnest, most brilliant broadcasters to work with. He was talented + always had time to help out his colleagues. I'm so so gutted for his family + the many people who will be hurting today. — Brodie Kane (@brodiekane) August 21, 2018

Saddened by the news of Greg Boyed’s death. He was an inspiration to so many young journalists. He will be missed. Kia kaha — Sam Kelway (@sam_kelway) August 21, 2018

I’m absolutely lost for words, and so terribly saddened to hear about Greg Boyed. Such a kind, funny and wonderful friend and colleague, who was always there to light up my evenings back when I chipped away on the TVNZ news desk. A wonderful soul taken far too soon. — Wilhelmina Shrimpton (@WilShrimpton) August 21, 2018

Greg Boyed.. the man with the witty banter and the perfect piece of advice about just how much is 'too much' for that Auckland property you wanted to buy (he drove a hard bargain, let me tell you). The TVNZ office will never be quite the same. Don't battle your demons alone. — Abby Wilson (@abbywilsontvnz) August 21, 2018

Gutted to hear the news about Greg Boyed... one of the best blokes in the building.. proud to call him a mate.. always had time for a yarn.. I don’t think he ever knew how talented and likeable he was.. we all need to tell ourselves we’re good enough.. and reach out.

A tough day — Matt Chisholm (@MattChisTVNZ) August 22, 2018

People from around New Zealand have expressed their shock and sadness at Boyed's sudden death.

TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie, said the news has come to a huge shock to all at TVNZ.

"Greg was a prominent figure in our newsroom for the last 25 years. He was a wonderful man and a talented broadcaster who strongly believed in the power and importance of journalism in people's lives. Greg was known for his warmth and kindness. It's a very personal loss for us.

"Greg will be missed by us, he will be missed by our colleagues in the wider industry and he'll be missed by our viewers. Our thoughts are with Greg's whānau and friends."

His family released a statement saying he will be deeply missed.

"He was absolutely loved and adored. A treasured son, brother, husband and father, he will be deeply missed.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757