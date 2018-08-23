TVNZ is awarding permanent staff a $1000 bonus as its net profit after tax lifts to $5.1 million.

The bonus is before tax and won't go to anyone who could earn performance incentives as part of their job.

"TVNZ has had a great year and this payment is to recognise the efforts of all our people who have contributed to the improved business performance," said chief executive Kevin Kenrick.

"We don't expect to repeat this level of profit growth in future years, but it has created a one-off opportunity for us to thank our people for their contribution and commitment to TVNZ's success."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Sky TV reports big $240 million loss, sheds 11,000 more subscribers

TVNZ today unveiled a profit in the year to June 30 of $5.1m - up 265 per cent on the previous year.

It will pay a $3.7m dividend to the government.

Chairman Dame Therese Walsh said she was proud of the "positive momentum" shift in TVNZ's performance, particularly the big gains in online streaming.

The state broadcaster said that its weekly audience reach was up 15.2 per cent for the year and broke through 100 millions streams for the year through its on-demand platform.

It posted delivered earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments of $24.6m up $9.1m on the previous year.

Total revenue was flat, up 0.6 per cent $318.5m,

During the year, TVNZ also secured future sports rights for selected Rugby World Cup matches next year and exclusive rights to the next America's Cup in 2021.

"TVNZ is constantly renewing its content line up to meet the changing needs of New Zealand viewers. We're progressively shifting our content investment from international to live and local programming – across news, entertainment and sport. Local is our compelling point of difference in a market that's increasingly contested by global online streaming services," Kenrick said

Last year the state broadcaster's net profit fell to just $1.4m in the year to June - down from $12.7m in 2016.