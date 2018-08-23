An Air New Zealand flight has been turned back to Auckland - the second in the last week.

Air New Zealand flight NZ289 left Auckland Airport at 11.14pm on Thursday night but was turned back shortly after.

The flight landed in Auckland around 12.45am this morning.

The decision was made to turn back because of technical reasons, Stuff has reported.

A request for more information has been sent by the Herald to Air New Zealand.

Earlier this week a flight from Auckland to Sydney was turned back.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said pilots on flight NZ101 elected to return to Auckland as a precautionary measure due to an issue with the system that heats one of the windows in the flight deck.

The Sydney flight was due to carry on to Hawaii and left passengers stranded in Honolulu.

Aucklander Peter Boyes told NewstalkZB he was due to depart his week-long holiday in Hawaii but was sent an email informing him that "due to a defect in the windscreen heating system" his flight had been cancelled.

Boyes, who has been travelling with a friend, said he had no idea how they would be getting home and was struggling to find a place to stay as his prior accommodation was all booked up.

He said they woke up to find they were rebooked on a flight to Sydney but couldn't get there in time because the hotel they had found was too far away.

They were then re-booked onto the next flight departing for New Zealand.