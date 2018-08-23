Port of Tauranga has left market expectations in its wake with a profit increase of 13 per cent to $94.3 million and record annual earnings.

The Mount Maunganui-based company said in the year to June 30, container volumes increased 8.9 per cent to nudge 1.2 million, and overall cargo volumes rose 10.2 per cent to nearly 24.5 million tonnes.

Earnings lifted 8.2 per cent to $15.1m, boosted by increased volumes across all major cargoes including export logs and dairy products.

Revenue for the year increased 10.9 per cent to $283.7m. Group net profit after tax at $94.3m was 13 per cent up on the previous year.

Market expectations for profit were around $93.8m. The company's guidance at its strong first half year result was for $92m-$96m profit.

The company declared a final dividend of 7c per share, taking the total ordinary dividend to 12.7c per share - an increase of 13.4 per cent on the previous year.

A special dividend of 5c per share will also be paid in line with the company's plan to return up to $140m to shareholders in the third year of a four-year capital restructure plan.

Transhipments increased 23.3 per cent during the year, accounting for a quarter of all container traffic through New Zealand's busiest port, which today handles 40 per cent of the country's port container traffic.

Log volumes rose 14.3 per cent to 6.3m tonnes in the year and exports in total increased 8.2 per cent to 15.4m tonnes.

Imports were up 13.7 per cent to 9m tonnes.