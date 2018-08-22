BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has posted 10 years of her tax returns online.

The decision to release the federal and state returns on Wednesday came a day after the Massachusetts Democrat called for sweeping anti-corruption laws in Washington. Warren's bill would require the IRS to release tax returns for congressional candidates from the previous two years and during each year in office.

The posted 2017 returns show the former Harvard University law professor and her husband reported an adjusted gross income of $913,000. The couple filed jointly and paid $302,000 in taxes and was eligible for a refund of almost $34,000.

Warren has been mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate but says she's focused on her Senate re-election campaign this year. She frequently spars with President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns.