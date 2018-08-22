Tensions between Go Bus and drivers in the Waikato region have sharpened over claims the bus company forces workers to use buckets for toilets.

But the company says that is not the case and workers had been instructed to use other toilets in the building because the new ones were still under construction.

First Union yesterday said female bus drivers told them they were being provided buckets because of a lack of toilets at its Hamilton Depot.

"It's disgusting, they have buckets for toilets in the ladies bathroom; at what point did they decide it was okay to provide buckets as toilets for these drivers?" First Union spokeswoman Jax Oldham said.

"To be honest it just shows how much Go Bus cares about its drivers ... not enough to purchase an adequate amount of toilets," she said.

The bucket First Union and bus drivers say women are being forced to use. Photo / Supplied

However, Go Bus chief operating officer Nigel Piper told the Herald the claims were "utterly false" and the toilets are still being constructed.

"To be clear, new toilet facilities are being provided to the male drivers in a new depot environment.

"They aren't ready to be used yet. The drivers have been directed to use the existing toilets elsewhere in the building whilst their new toilets are constructed," he said.

Go Bus and First Union are tied up over ongoing collective agreement negotiations with its drivers.

The 18-month long negotiations are around pay and conditions for Waikato and Bay of Plenty urban and school bus drivers.

The claims come two days after Go Bus said it was urgently applying to the Employment Relations Authority to seek facilitated bargaining with First Union.

At the time of the application Go Bus said it was an attempt to conclude the "protracted negotiations".

Earlier this week Piper said the company had long been committed to working with the union to find "a sensible agreement that will benefit all parties".

He also said it became evident in Friday's mediation that the parties needed further assistance to reach an agreement.

"We are committed to working with the union to find a resolution, but after 18 months we need to take a new approach.

"We are very keen to settle a collective agreement, so the next sensible step is to apply for urgent facilitated bargaining with the Employment Relations Authority," he said.

Piper had hoped not to comment further about the situation "out of respect" for the process but the claims workers have to use buckets for toilets warranted a statement.

"Go Bus is getting fed up with the union using untruths, or stretching the facts, to create unrest as a way to support their pay claims.

"Go Bus is attempting to have honest, good faith bargaining with the union."