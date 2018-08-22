Global entertainment giants Nickelodeon says it is keen to work together with the 12-year-old Kiwi Slime Princess.

The two, Nickelodeon and Katharina Weischede - a Year 7 student at St Mary's College - are currently embroiled in a trademark battle.

Katharina, who calls herself Slime Princess because she likes making slime and dressing as a princess, turned her slime-making hobby into a home-based business two years ago.

But Nickelodeon's New York-based parent company, Viacom, filed an opposition to her Slime Princess trademark, claiming it was in breach of its own marks of "Slime" and "Nickelodeon Slime".

Today, the entertainment company said it wanted to see how they could work together.

"We at Nickelodeon are thrilled that so many young fans love slime as much as we do and find creative ways to express themselves with it," a Nickelodeon spokesman said.

"As such, the Nickelodeon Australia and New Zealand team recently connected with Katharina and family to discuss an opportunity to work together."

Maricel Weischede, Katharina's mother, said they had a 15-minute telephone conversation with Nickelodeon about two months ago - but said there was no discussions about working together.

Kiwi 11yo 'slimetrepreneur' Katharina Weischede turns her slime-making hobby into a money-making small business

As at 2pm, 12 donors have pledged $405 for Katharina's legal fight to keep her trade mark.

But her lawyer, Alex Lee, estimates it would cost at least $10,000.

Viacom cited that the Slime Princess trademark "would be likely to deceive or cause confusion" and "would be contrary" to the Fair Trading Act and the Trade Marks Act.

Maricel said they were open to discussing ways to work with Nickelodeon.

"We are open to discuss the possible collaboration with them, but we need to see a written proposal ... we hope it would be a genuine offer that they would give to the Slime Princess," she said.

Katharina is also hopeful for a happy ending to the story.

"As my daughter said, perhaps (the giant) would turn into a Prince Charming who would invite her to his castle so she could prosper more."