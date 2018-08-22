Russia's most famous weapons manufacturer has unveiled a 13ft tall walking killer robot operated by pilots who sit inside it.

Kalashnikov Concern presented the state-of-the-art bulletproof robot along with utility vehicles and new assault rifles at the Army 2018 fair at the Patriot Park just outside Moscow.

The gold robot, called Igorek, is still in development and its creators do not wish to reveal all of its features until they have finished.

So far, all that is known about the 'controlled bipedal walker' is that it weighs 4.5 tonnes and can reportedly hold and move objects - including weapons - with its claws.

A cabin behind the robot's glass panels allows people to sit and operate the robot from inside.

The pilots are protected from bullets, debris and any other dangerous object behind the armoured glass and metal encasement.



The robot is designed for 'engineering and combat solutions,' according to the Kalashnikov website. The company is best known for manufacturing the AK-47, which is the most widely used assault rifle in the world. It was designed in the 1940s.

Vladimir Dmitriev, from Kalashnikov Concern, said: 'This robot is probably one of the hottest new models of the 'Army 2018'. Currently it is only a demonstration of the path we are planning on following.

'We understand that there are robotic machines driving on caterpillar and wheel drive, we also understand that there will be demand for anthropomorphic automatic movable systems.'

The robot has been compared to the AD-209 (Enforcement Droid series 209) from the Robocop series.

Kalashnikov Concern also presented an OV-2 hybrid buggy, a compact four-seater capable of going up to 100km/h, a new SM-1 electric motorcycle and a new model of assault rifle - the AK-308.

About 1,200 Russian defense companies and weapon manufacturers take part in the International Military Technical Forum 'Army 2018' event.

They display an estimated 26,000 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, ranging from helicopters and fighter jets to tanks and small arms.

Kalashnikov Concern is Russia's largest rifle and assault weapons manufacturer.

A visitor passes a model of a guided robot-styled system presented by the Concern Kalashnikov. Photo / AP

It produces some 95 per cent of all small arms in the country and supplies more than 27 countries across the globe.

It found fame with the production of the AK-47 assault rifle - which is named after its inventor Mikhail Kalashnikov and colloquially known as the 'Kalashnikov.'

A 2004 report found that of the 500 million estimated firearms in the world, around 100 million were made by the Kalashnikov corporation - and 75 percent of which are AK-47s.