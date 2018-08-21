Spark New Zealand posted a 7.9 per cent decline in annual profit as the country's biggest telecommunications company booked restructuring costs as it chases the mantle of being the lowest cost operator.

Net profit fell to $385 million in the 12 months ended June 30 from $418 million a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement. That included an additional $49 million of costs in adopting an Agile working structure through the company's Quantum programme. Stripping out those restructuring costs, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 2.2 per cent to $1.04 billion on a 1 per cent gain in revenue to $3.65 billion, in line with Forsyth Barr analyst Matt Henry's forecast.

"We are one of the first large companies in Australasia to make the move to Agile at scale in such a short space of time," managing director Simon Moutter said in a statement. "Our move has attracted a lot of interest from other companies – here and overseas – who are grappling with the same issues of uncertainty and technological and market disruption."

The board declared a final dividend of 12.5 cents per share, made up of an 11 cent ordinary dividend and a 1.5 cent special dividend. The dividend will be paid on Oct. 5 with a record date of Sept. 21, and takes the annual return to 25 cents.

Advertisement

Spark gave guidance for ebitda of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion in the 2019 financial year on revenue of between $3.6 billion and $3.67 billion. It expects to maintain its annual dividend at 25 cents.

"In the coming year, we are focussed on capturing the advantages the Agile way of working will deliver for us: highly engaged and productive people; a total focus on what matters for customers; and the ability to deliver new products and services – and improve existing ones - faster than ever before," Moutter said.

The shares last traded at $3.98 and have gained 10 per cent so far this year, outpacing an 8.6 per cent gain on the S&P/NZX 50 index over the same period.

- BusinessDesk