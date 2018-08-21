The S&P 500 index briefly traded at an all-time high as the stock market's bull run comes closer to becoming the longest on record.

The benchmark index closed slightly higher on Tuesday, but a little below the high mark it set in January.

The current bull market, which began in 2009, is on track to become the longest in history on Wednesday, surpassing the bull run of the 1990s.

The Russell 2000 of small-company stocks closed at an all-time high.

Tuesday's gains were driven by strong earnings. Medtronic, a medical device maker, rose 5.7 per cent.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,862.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 63 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 25,822. The Nasdaq composite rose 38 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,859.

While the run has been strong, some investors are warning that this may not last forever.

"This is an abnormally sentiment-driven market that we've had all year, so a new high could cause on the margin some investors to either get nervous or to get bullish," Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation for Pacific Life Fund Advisors, which manages $40 billion, said in an interview at Bloomberg's New York headquarters. "I would argue probably more nervousness than bullishness at this point because we're hitting a new high amidst failing trade talks with China, amidst peaking margins."

There were signs this week that talks between Chinese and American trade representatives may lead to some cooling of rhetoric on the monthslong spat. The Trump administration plans to slap tariffs on US$16 billion (NZ$23.9 billion) of goods on the same day and China is poised to retaliate. At the same time, investors await clues on monetary policy as central bankers gather in Jackson Hole Friday.

