After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free.

Mondelez International says it has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum's Animals crackers after relenting to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Nabisco — which is owned by Mondelez — has been making the popular animal-shaped cookies since 1902. The red-and-yellow packaging has always shown animals in cages, as if they're traveling in boxcars for the circus.

PETA wrote to Mondelez in 2016, saying the box was outdated and should be changed. Mondelez agreed to a redesign.

The new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland.