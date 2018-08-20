CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Poland's president met with Australian leaders Monday on a visit focused on security and trade.

President Andrzej Duda met Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition leader Bill Shorten at Parliament House before laying a wreath at the Australian War Memorial.

Duda began his Australian visit in Sydney on Thursday and will leave Melbourne on Tuesday.

Turnbull said the visit was an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, including progress on a comprehensive and ambitious Australia-European Union free trade agreement and expanding bilateral trade links.

"Australia strongly values its warm relationship with Poland as an important member state of the European Union that shares Australia's commitment to international security and open trade," Turnbull said in a statement.

Australia and the E.U. launched trade negotiations in June and held their first round of talks last month.