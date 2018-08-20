Morning people have a distinct advantage in our 8.30am to 5.30pm workaday world. The alarm goes off at 6.30am, they jump out of bed ready to face the day. In bed by 9pm, they sleep soundly until the next day, and repeat.

We night owls have it a lot harder. We stagger out of bed, having called it a night at 2am, sloth around in pyjamas for an hour or so, drink three strong coffees, drive sluggishly to work, and sit unproductively staring at the computer until the caffeine kicks in.

Morning routines, either formal or just forged by habit, play a large part in how we feel as the day progresses. Start the day with a packet of chips and a ciggy and it's likely to be all downhill from there. Start the day with some yoga and a superfood smoothie and things are likely to run far smoother.

Here are a few morning routines that you may (or may not) relate to.

The party animal

Alarm goes off at 6am. Blurry of eye and fuzzy of tongue, you roll over, push snooze, and put the pillow over your head. An hour later the alarm sounds again. Staggering to the shower, you let it run as cold as possible until your head clears. Afterwards you drag on your work clothes (same ones you wore yesterday, everything else is in the wash) get in the car and head for the nearest service station. You walk into the office nursing the hangover from hell, a big bottle of lemonade, and a pie.

The yoga bunny

You wake at 5.30am, before the alarm sounds. Slipping into your yoga gear, you take your mat and do 10 salutes to the sun and a short mindfulness meditation. Breakfast (sprouted grains, coconut yoghurt and fruit) is eaten cross-legged on the floor. You have a brief shower (scented candle providing a fragrant ambience), moisturise with rose oil, slip on your organic cotton dress and bicycle to work.

The corporate climber

There's a BIG meeting today, your chance to make an impact. Last night you did your homework (Forbes has so many great online resources) and you wake up feeling energised and optimistic. The coffee machine is brewing a long black, and you have a big, meaty breakfast planned (the no carbs diet is really working). The Audi was serviced and cleaned yesterday, and your new Crane Brothers suit is hanging in the wardrobe — pressed to perfection. You are going to make a big impact today... you can just feel it.

The boot camper

4.30am — yes, yes, yes! You're ready for ACTION. You jump in the car and drive to the Domain, sipping Up and Go, and listening to Push It by Salt n Pepa. "Push it, push it real good" you yell, thinking of how HARD you're going to push it today at boot camp. There are about eight other people there when you arrive — jogging on the spot, punching the air, the occasional yell of "yeah!". It's bloody freezing, but this is the army, man, so toughen up. For an hour you're not in Auckland, you're in a war zone and you are ready to rumble!

The parent

The kids woke up at 4am again. Little shits. You didn't get to sleep until 2am, so you will have to function on two hours sleep. Little Rocco is refusing to get dressed and Polly won't eat her yoghurt. Oh man, now the yoghurt is all over your work shirt. Arghh!! The cat peed in the corner last night and the whole house stinks of pee. Rocco thinks it's hilarious "Sammy did peepee, hahahahaha". You don't. By the time the kids are dressed and ready you're already half an hour late. They scream "mumma" as you leave them at daycare. It's going to be a bad day.

All joking aside, there are some morning routines that have been proven to actually help with productivity and general wellbeing. For example, eating a slow release grain (like rolled oats) will keep you going for longer and help you avoid that all-to-familiar energy drop.

Although it can be very hard to find the motivation, morning exercise is actually great for you. It has been proven to increase energy throughout the day, plus exercise in general minimises the severity of anxiety and depression. A short walk around the block, 10 minutes yoga, or a YouTube workout is better than a cup of strong coffee when it comes to waking you up.

And tea (green tea in particular) is a great morning ritual. Tea contains many antioxidants, and studies have found that even putting the kettle on reduces stress levels.

But whatever your routine, it's good if you stick with it (as long as it's healthy).

The rituals around getting up in the morning can be incredibly settling. If you find a good routine that works, you will head to the office ready for whatever the day brings.