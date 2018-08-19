Halsey St in Auckland's waterfront Wynyard Quarter area is undergoing major changes. In the latest Take a Walk video, we stroll that street and look at new and some existing developments.

We can see the native landscaping by Patrick Clifford or Architectus and the radical ASB North Wharf, the bank's national headquarters, built by Fletcher Construction, with 2.3ha of indoor floor space .

At the corner of Jellicoe and Halsey St, we look towards the huge Park Hyatt Auckland hotel on the left, covered in wrap.

That Chinese development by Fu Wah is a $200m hotel, due to open next June and 138 Chinese workers have now started to arrive on this site, needed because New Zealand didn't have enough of the fine decorating, timber veneer, finishing and fit-out experts to work here.

We see the enormous bulk of the building now, developed by a company owned by Madam Chan Laiwa, said to be China's richest woman. It will have 195 rooms and be 2.9ha of floor space.

The design team for the project is local firm, Bossley Architects, Singapore based AR+D, and interior design is by world renowned Conran + Partners.

This new hotel is going up on what was the America's Cup bases for the 2001 race.

Further up Halsey St, we are heading towards new apartments, 132 Halsey by Willis Bond. More than 50 apartments are in this block facing the Viaduct Harbour. We can see cranes on the side and finishing work going on this big new block.

Finally we're at the ANZ Viaduct Events Centre, where big conferences and meetings are held, home to Fashion Week, 6000sq m of indoor exhibition, meeting and hospitality space, on the Halsey Wharf.