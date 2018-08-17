NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, following a big gain the day before, after several companies issued weak earnings or forecasts.

Chipmakers Applied Materials and Nvidia both fell sharply in early trading Friday after warning of weaker results ahead. Applied Materials fell 8.8 percent and Nvidia fell 2.7 percent.

Farm equipment maker Deere fell 2.4 percent after warning of higher costs.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,836.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points to 25,547. The Nasdaq composite fell 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,778.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.