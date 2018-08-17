The Waterview Connection, new premises for the country's most up-market car dealership and Ponsonby's Vinegar Lane residential/commercial precinct are among big Auckland projects shortlisted for national architecture awards.
The NZ Institute of Architects' judges picked 48 projects for the list. Winners will be announced at Wellington's Te Papa on November 9.
Warren and Mahoney Architects is shortlisted for its work on the Waterview Connection. When it won the Auckland area award, judges praised the firm for "adding a layer of sophistication to the development of this motorway infrastructure project. The use of pou at ventilation shafts and as markers at each portal, seamlessly integrated with the tunnel, brings sheer grandeur to the project."
Read more: Revealed - Auckland's best building projects
The same architects designed 119GNR, Giltrap Group's new $40 million, nine-level car showroom at 119 Great North Rd, Newton. The building displays Aston Martin, Bentley and Lamborghini vehicles.
Read more: Giltrap opens new $40m building
"This building is all about cars. A sensuous ramp alludes to a performance driving experience while the traffic flow throughout the building is seamless, with a flawlessly organised integration of activities and services," the judges said when the project was picked for an Auckland award. "The meticulous logistics planning and rigorous detailing mirror the intricacy of the luxury cars on offer. Office interiors are highly polished and the two-storey concrete truss that braces the building is a dramatic diagonal element that adroitly frames the 'jewel box' car displays."
Isthmus Group was shortlisted for designing the mixed-use Vinegar Lane, already an Auckland area architecture award winner. "Progressive Enterprises should be congratulated for undertaking an innovative approach to developing this block. This back-to-the-future concept of small, defined development lots, with a focus on architectural quality throughout, is a significant improvement on the traditional monolithic developments of the past," judges said.
Other Auckland projects on the list include GridAKL Innovation 5A at 12 Madden St in the Wynyard Quarter and Mason Bros, also in Wynyard - Warren and Mahoney's own new Auckland head office, which incorporates heritage architecture.
Education projects shortlisted include: Cathedral Grammar Junior School and St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel in Christchurch; the University of Auckland Science Centre; The Hub – Te Huna at Unitec in Auckland; Rutherford House redevelopment and Te Toki a Rata Building, both at Victoria University of Wellington; and Te Kei at Ara City Campus in Christchurch.
Twenty houses are shortlisted and the judging panel, headed by Richard Goldie, said that demonstrated the strength of domestic architecture.
A Mt Albert housing project made the shortlist and Goldie said, "social housing is hugely important and also, because of budget constraints, architecturally challenging."
The two-level brick homes on Jennings St and Jersey Ave won an Auckland area award, with judges saying: "This project represents the ingenious delivery of a partial service for Housing New Zealand within a tight budget and programme. The design – efficient, economical and textured – sees duplex units slid back to include parking, which has allowed a reduction of scale and the provision of shared spaces. Higher than standard ceilings, and the architect's close attention to proportions, have resulted in living spaces that feel generously sized."
2018 New Zealand Architecture Awards – shortlist
Commercial Architecture
Te Kei, Ara City Campus Christchurch
Athfield Architects
Mezz Box, Hamilton
Edwards White Architects and Designwell in association
Plant and Food Research Facility, Nelson
Jerram Tocker Barron Architects and Lab-works Architecture in association
119 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland
Warren and Mahoney Architects
Education
Cathedral Grammar Junior School, Christchurch
Andrew Barrie Lab and Tezuka Architects
The University of Auckland Science Centre
Architectus
Unite The Hub – Te Puna, Mt Albert, Auckland
ASC Architects and Designgroup Stapleton Elliott
Victoria Business School: Rutherford House Redevelopment, Wellington
Athfield Architects
Te Toki a Rata Building, Victoria University of Wellington, Kelburn
Warren and Mahoney Architects
Heritage
Alfred Nathan House, University of Auckland, Princes Street
Architectus
St Bartholomew's Church, Kaiapoi
Dave Pearson Architects
Hospitality
Amano, Britomart, Auckland
McKinney + Windeatt Architects
Housing
Miramar House, Wellington
Andrew Sexton Architecture
Sawtooth, Queenstown
Assembly Architects
Beck Family Home, Alexandra
Bull O'Sullivan Architecture
The Family Bach, Hamner
Cymon Allfrey Architects
River Retreat, Taupiri
Edwards White Architects
Mt Eden House, Auckland
Guy Tarrant Architects
Kawakawa House, Piha, Auckland
Herbst Architects
12 Year House, Cable Bay
Irving Smith Architects
Spitaki House, Island Bay, Wellington
Lovell and O'Connell Architects
Akaroa – Maison Rue Jolie, Banks Peninsula
PAC – Paterson Architecture Collective and Glamuzina Architects
Te Horo Bach
Parsonson Architects
Turama, Rotorua
RTA Studio
Bay House, Castor Bay, Auckland
SGA Ltd – Strachan Group Architects
Rawene House, Westmere, Auckland
Stevens Lawson Architects
Housing – Alterations and Additions
'Shed' and a.k.a Office, Mt Victoria, Wellington
a.k.a Architecture
Bach with Two Roofs, Golden Bay
Irving Smith Architects
Tree Villa, Ponsonby, Auckland
Matter
The Stables, Ponsonby, Auckland
McKinney + Windeatt Architects
Housing – Multi Unit
Binoculars, Queenstown
Assembly Architects
Jennings Jersey, Mt Albert
Monk MacKenzie
Interior Architecture
Singleton Dental, Karori, Wellington
Andrew Sexton Architecture
Station Cabin, Wanaka
Crosson Architects
GridAKL Innovation 5A (12 Madden) and Mason Bros, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland
Jasmax
119 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland
Warren and Mahoney Architects
Planning & Urban Design
Victoria on the River, Hamilton
Edwards White Architects and AECOM New Zealand in association
Vinegar Lane, Ponsonby, Auckland
Isthmus Group
The Waterview Connection, Auckland
Warren and Mahoney Architects
Public Architecture
St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, Christchurch
Architectus
Manukau Bus Station, Auckland
Beca Architects and Cox Architecture in association
Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre, Riccarton, Christchurch
Hamish Shaw Architects
Trafalgar Centre, Nelson
Irving Smith Architects
He Tohu Document Room, National Library, Wellington
Studio of Pacific Architecture
David O.McKay Stake Centre and Cultural Events Centre, Temple View, Hamilton
Walker Group Architects
Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct
Warren and Mahoney Architects, Opus Architecture and Cox Architecture
Small Project Architecture
Invercargill Estuary Walkway Shelters
Beattie McDowell Architects
Objectspace Gallery, Ponsonby, Auckland
RTA Studio