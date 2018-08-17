The Waterview Connection, new premises for the country's most up-market car dealership and Ponsonby's Vinegar Lane residential/commercial precinct are among big Auckland projects shortlisted for national architecture awards.

The NZ Institute of Architects' judges picked 48 projects for the list. Winners will be announced at Wellington's Te Papa on November 9.

119GNR, Giltrap's new dealership in Great North Rd, up for a national architecture award. Photo/Simon Devitt

Warren and Mahoney Architects is shortlisted for its work on the Waterview Connection. When it won the Auckland area award, judges praised the firm for "adding a layer of sophistication to the development of this motorway infrastructure project. The use of pou at ventilation shafts and as markers at each portal, seamlessly integrated with the tunnel, brings sheer grandeur to the project."

Read more: Revealed - Auckland's best building projects

Advertisement

The same architects designed 119GNR, Giltrap Group's new $40 million, nine-level car showroom at 119 Great North Rd, Newton. The building displays Aston Martin, Bentley and Lamborghini vehicles.

Read more: Giltrap opens new $40m building

"This building is all about cars. A sensuous ramp alludes to a performance driving experience while the traffic flow throughout the building is seamless, with a flawlessly organised integration of activities and services," the judges said when the project was picked for an Auckland award. "The meticulous logistics planning and rigorous detailing mirror the intricacy of the luxury cars on offer. Office interiors are highly polished and the two-storey concrete truss that braces the building is a dramatic diagonal element that adroitly frames the 'jewel box' car displays."

Vinegar Lane in Ponsonby. Photo/David St George

Isthmus Group was shortlisted for designing the mixed-use Vinegar Lane, already an Auckland area architecture award winner. "Progressive Enterprises should be congratulated for undertaking an innovative approach to developing this block. This back-to-the-future concept of small, defined development lots, with a focus on architectural quality throughout, is a significant improvement on the traditional monolithic developments of the past," judges said.

Other Auckland projects on the list include GridAKL Innovation 5A at 12 Madden St in the Wynyard Quarter and Mason Bros, also in Wynyard - Warren and Mahoney's own new Auckland head office, which incorporates heritage architecture.

119GNR, Giltrap's new dealership in Great North Rd, up for a national architecture award. Photo/Simon Devitt

Education projects shortlisted include: Cathedral Grammar Junior School and St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel in Christchurch; the University of Auckland Science Centre; The Hub – Te Huna at Unitec in Auckland; Rutherford House redevelopment and Te Toki a Rata Building, both at Victoria University of Wellington; and Te Kei at Ara City Campus in Christchurch.

Twenty houses are shortlisted and the judging panel, headed by Richard Goldie, said that demonstrated the strength of domestic architecture.

Jennings Jersey, public housing in Mt Albert. Photo/Simon Devitt

A Mt Albert housing project made the shortlist and Goldie said, "social housing is hugely important and also, because of budget constraints, architecturally challenging."

The two-level brick homes on Jennings St and Jersey Ave won an Auckland area award, with judges saying: "This project represents the ingenious delivery of a partial service for Housing New Zealand within a tight budget and programme. The design – efficient, economical and textured – sees duplex units slid back to include parking, which has allowed a reduction of scale and the provision of shared spaces. Higher than standard ceilings, and the architect's close attention to proportions, have resulted in living spaces that feel generously sized."

2018 New Zealand Architecture Awards – shortlist

Commercial Architecture

Te Kei, Ara City Campus Christchurch

Athfield Architects

Mezz Box, Hamilton

Edwards White Architects and Designwell in association

Plant and Food Research Facility, Nelson

Jerram Tocker Barron Architects and Lab-works Architecture in association

119 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland

Warren and Mahoney Architects

Education

Cathedral Grammar Junior School, Christchurch

Andrew Barrie Lab and Tezuka Architects

The University of Auckland Science Centre

Architectus

Unite The Hub – Te Puna, Mt Albert, Auckland

ASC Architects and Designgroup Stapleton Elliott

Victoria Business School: Rutherford House Redevelopment, Wellington

Athfield Architects

Te Toki a Rata Building, Victoria University of Wellington, Kelburn

Warren and Mahoney Architects

Heritage

Alfred Nathan House, University of Auckland, Princes Street

Architectus

St Bartholomew's Church, Kaiapoi

Dave Pearson Architects

Hospitality

Amano, Britomart, Auckland

McKinney + Windeatt Architects

Housing

Miramar House, Wellington

Andrew Sexton Architecture

Sawtooth, Queenstown

Assembly Architects

Beck Family Home, Alexandra

Bull O'Sullivan Architecture

The Family Bach, Hamner

Cymon Allfrey Architects

River Retreat, Taupiri

Edwards White Architects

Mt Eden House, Auckland

Guy Tarrant Architects

Kawakawa House, Piha, Auckland

Herbst Architects

12 Year House, Cable Bay

Irving Smith Architects

Spitaki House, Island Bay, Wellington

Lovell and O'Connell Architects

Akaroa – Maison Rue Jolie, Banks Peninsula

PAC – Paterson Architecture Collective and Glamuzina Architects

Te Horo Bach

Parsonson Architects

Turama, Rotorua

RTA Studio

Bay House, Castor Bay, Auckland

SGA Ltd – Strachan Group Architects

Rawene House, Westmere, Auckland

Stevens Lawson Architects

Housing – Alterations and Additions

'Shed' and a.k.a Office, Mt Victoria, Wellington

a.k.a Architecture

Bach with Two Roofs, Golden Bay

Irving Smith Architects

Tree Villa, Ponsonby, Auckland

Matter

The Stables, Ponsonby, Auckland

McKinney + Windeatt Architects

Housing – Multi Unit

Binoculars, Queenstown

Assembly Architects

Jennings Jersey, Mt Albert

Monk MacKenzie

Interior Architecture

Singleton Dental, Karori, Wellington

Andrew Sexton Architecture

Station Cabin, Wanaka

Crosson Architects

GridAKL Innovation 5A (12 Madden) and Mason Bros, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland

Jasmax

119 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland

Warren and Mahoney Architects

Planning & Urban Design

Victoria on the River, Hamilton

Edwards White Architects and AECOM New Zealand in association

Vinegar Lane, Ponsonby, Auckland

Isthmus Group

The Waterview Connection, Auckland

Warren and Mahoney Architects

Public Architecture

St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, Christchurch

Architectus

Manukau Bus Station, Auckland

Beca Architects and Cox Architecture in association

Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre, Riccarton, Christchurch

Hamish Shaw Architects

Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Irving Smith Architects

He Tohu Document Room, National Library, Wellington

Studio of Pacific Architecture

David O.McKay Stake Centre and Cultural Events Centre, Temple View, Hamilton

Walker Group Architects

Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct

Warren and Mahoney Architects, Opus Architecture and Cox Architecture

Small Project Architecture

Invercargill Estuary Walkway Shelters

Beattie McDowell Architects

Objectspace Gallery, Ponsonby, Auckland

RTA Studio