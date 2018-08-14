Singapore Airlines has partnered with US-based wellness retreat operator Canyon Ranch to "re-invent" ultra-long haul travel with a focus on healthy food, rest and relaxation, and wellbeing on the world's longest flights.

The new in-flight strategies will be rolled out on Singapore Airlines' 18 hour 45 min non-stop service between Singapore and New York which will be launched in October and be the world's longest commercial flight.

The Canyon Ranch team of experts, including a former US Surgeon-General, have developed science-based strategies for improved sleep, exercise and stretching, as well as new, nutrition-focused menus.

The programme will also be used in Singapore-US non-stop services to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

New food is being developed for Singapore Airlines' ultra-long haul routes. Photo / Supplied

Canyon Ranch was established 40 years ago and has retreats in Arizona, Massachusetts, Nevada and on a number of cruise ships. A night in a high end villa Tucson resort costs up to $4000.

Chefs and nutritionists working with Singapore Airlines have focused on nutrition and hydration (taking into consideration longer flight duration with less body movement), combined with bold flavours and textures.

Rest and relaxation includes sleep strategies designed to help customers in all cabin classes improve the duration and quality of rest, as well as specific light settings in providing better cabin ambiance.

Canyon Ranch exercise physiologists will be accessible via personal setback entertainment systems to promote relaxation.

The 16,700km flight from Singapore to Newark Liberty International Airport in October will be 2000km longer than the current longest route - between Auckland and Doha.

The airline will be the first to use the new Airbus A350-900ULR, which can carry more fuel, enabling ultra-long distance flights.

Singapore Airlines served the Singapore-Newark route for a decade until 2013, when services were suspended as they were uneconomic.

When Qantas launched its non-stop Perth to London flights in March, it called in sleep experts, modified lighting in lounges and planes and introduced new menus.