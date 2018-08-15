Kiwi chocolate company Whittaker's has opened its first ever store.

The company yesterday opened its first bricks and mortar presence at Auckland International Airport - after more than 120 years in business.

Whittaker's marketing manager Jasmine Currie said the store would allow the chocolate brand to engage with chocolate lovers as they departed the country.

"We are super excited to finally share the news of the opening of our first permanent shop-front," Currie said.

"Our airport store will allow us to engage directly with Whittaker's Chocolate Lovers, further enriching the fantastic interaction we have with them through our social channels."

The store will be operated by Dutch retail company Lagardère Travel Retail.

Currie said the store opening reflected the popularity of the chocolate brand, both with New Zealanders and those overseas.

Przemek Lesniak, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail. Photo / Supplied

"We are constantly hearing from Whittaker's chocolate lovers about the high demand for Whittaker's from friends and family overseas. The new Whittaker's store will be the perfect convenience for any traveller who is in need of an authentic Kiwi gift."

Lagardère Travel Retail chief executive of the pacific region, Przemek Lesniak, said the company was proud to have developed the concept for the store.

"We are extremely proud to have worked with Whittaker's to develop this concept and deliver their first ever retail store, reflecting Whittaker's brand values," he said.

"This is a true testament to our shared vision."

Whittaker's has been voted New Zealand's most trusted brand seven years in a row.