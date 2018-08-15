Infrastructure NZ's annual Building Nations Symposium begins in Auckland today with 49 industry speakers lined up to address the nation's infrastructure challenges.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ministers Phil Twyford, Grant Robertson, Shane Jones and Nanaia Mahuta will use the forum to announce policy directions, whilst National Party Leader Simon Bridges will set out National's view of the way forward.

Graham Stuart, MP for Investment from the United Kingdom along with the CEOs of the Australian infrastructure bodies, and a range of Infrastructure experts from the United States and the UK will share international best practise with the record breaking 600-strong audience.

The two-day conference covers multiple streams focusing on technology, transport funding, enabling growth, rail, water, governance, planning and funding, lifting capacity for the sector, and regional infrastructure development.

A broad mix of public and private sector leaders including Bill Cashmore, Deputy Mayor of Auckland; Fergus Gammie, Chief Executive NZ Transport Agency; Peter Reidy, Chief Executive KiwiRail; Tommy Parker, General Manager Infrastructure, Fletcher Construction and Adrienne Young-Cooper, Chair Housing NZ will all contribute to the debate.

Multiple panel discussions combined with online live polling will tease out the views of the delegates, which will be collated into recommendations for a way forward, as the country grapples to ensure NZ's infrastructure is not just fit for purpose, but supports sustained improvement in the quality of life for all New Zealanders.

Profiling 41 industry sponsors, Building Nations provides extensive networking opportunities, including breakfasts for the Women in Infrastructure and Emerging Talent Young Leaders networks, a cocktail function, gala dinner and after match function. New Zealand's premier infrastructure event has grown from strength to strength, with the 2018 Symposium lining up to be the most influential to date.