A landmark bill banning overseas buyers from purchasing existing Kiwi homes has passed into law.

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said it was a significant milestone, and would stop New Zealanders being outbid by wealthier foreign buyers.

Parker said it demonstrated the Government's commitment to making the dream of home ownership a reality for more Kiwis.

"This Government believes that New Zealanders should not be outbid by wealthier foreign buyers. Whether it's a beautiful lakeside or oceanfront estate, or a modest suburban house, this law ensures that the market for our homes is set in New Zealand not on the international market," Parker said.

"The National Party opposed this change at every turn, while arguing the wealthiest buyers from overseas who don't live here and don't pay tax here should be exempt. That is not a view shared by the overwhelming majority of New Zealanders."

The bill passed its third reading tonight in the House. It aims to help stamp out astronomical house price increases seen across the country in recent years which have locked thousands of young families out of the housing market.

Labour argued the bill was necessary to prevent deep pocketed foreign investors hoovering up homes at the expense of New Zealand families.

Opposition parties have argued the law is unnecessary, however, saying the number of non-resident foreign buyers was low, and the policy could crimp foreign investment.

However Parker said the "critical reform" would work alongside the Government's extensive programme to remedy New Zealand's housing shortage and address the declining rate of home ownership.

The programme included KiwiBuild, more social housing and the Urban Growth Agenda.

"This law will support investment in new homes, particularly apartments and homes available to purchase under innovative new models, which will help more New Zealanders achieve the Kiwi dream of home ownership."

Parker said the bill also supported business investment.

"It includes a streamlined approval process for the purchase of residential land for commercial purposes, whether they be supermarkets, hotels, or family-run dairies.

"The bill also encourages foreign direct investment in forestry, where it is crucially needed, and puts in place a light-handed and more consistent screening test for forestry rights alongside that for freehold and leasehold forests."

Some provisions critical to the operation of the new regime will start immediately following Royal assent, with the new screening requirements commencing within two months of Royal assent.