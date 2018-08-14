The Government's putting up $8.5 million dollars so recommendations from a working group on freedom camping can be followed through.



Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis, who established the working group earlier this year to improve the freedom camping system in New Zealand, announced the decision today.

"Kiwis and visitors have a long tradition of enjoying camping in New Zealand," Davis said.

"The Government has set aside $8.5 million for a package of initiatives that will support responsible camping, so that campers and locals alike can enjoy their summer.

"I want to thank the working group for looking at these challenging issues. They've come back with great ideas for both short and long-term actions that will improve how we manage freedom camping in New Zealand."

Davis said although not all recommendations can be in place by summer, he wants work to begin as the summer and the peak camping season is fast approaching.

"Not all the solutions recommended by the working group can be in place by this summer. I will be considering their longer-term recommendations, which look largely at legislative and regulatory changes," Davis said.