New Zealand's gender pay is closing, according to official figures from Statistics NZ.

The gender pay gap was sitting at 9.2 per cent in the June quarter of this year - the second-smallest gap recorded in around 20 years.

In 2012 the gender pay gap sat at 9.1 per cent - the lowest ever recorded, and last year sat around 9.4 per cent.

Figures show this is the second year in a row that median hourly earnings for women, on both wages and salaries, increased faster than men, up 3.2 per cent compared to 2.9 per cent.

"Since 1998, the gender pay gap has been trending down. It's fallen more than 40 per cent," Sean Broughton, labour market manager at Statistics NZ, said.

"While the gap has closed over the past 20 years, on average women are still paid less for an hour's work than men."

The gender pay gap is smaller for people aged under 30. The largest gap is for workers aged between 50 and 54, sitting at a whopping difference of 18.4 per cent.

The gap in pay is the smallest for those aged between 20 and 24 years old, recorded at 0.9 per cent this year and for those aged between 25 and 29 the gap is 4.2 per cent.

For those aged between 15 and 19 the gap sits at 2.4 per cent.

The gender pay gap is smaller for full time workers compared to part time workers, recorded at 7.9 per cent for full time workers, a decrease on last year, and 11.1 per cent for those working 20 or less per week.