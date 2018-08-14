Krispy Kreme will open two new Auckland stores, hire 60 more staff and will go head-to-head with rival Dunkin Donuts at the airport.

The American doughnut chain, which opened its first New Zealand store in Manukau in February, will open another two outlets in the CBD at Chancery Square and at Auckland Airport.

Both of the stores are in close proximity to Krispy Kreme's biggest rival, Dunkin Donuts.

Chief executive of Krispy Kreme Australia and New Zealand Andrew McGuigan said the chain had been "overwhelmed" by Kiwis' appetite for its products.

Krispy Kreme chief executive Andrew McGuigan. Photo / Supplied

The doughnuts for the new stores will be made at the Manukau site – which employs 140 people and serves 10,000 customers a week - and delivered to the new locations daily.

When the brand launched in February, customers queued for hours for free products.

The chain also copped criticism from anti-obesity campaigners for setting up in Manukau and was accused of "targeting the most vulnerable".