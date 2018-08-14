Amazon has announced that its second Australian store is now open, having been completed in Sydney and with a massive footprint of 4.3ha of indoor floorspace.

The new centre in Moorebank has a 43,000sq m footprint, nearly double the size of the Melbourne fulfilment centre, Amazon said today.

That new fulfilment centre would provide opportunity for thousands of small and medium sized Australian businesses, it said.

The new southwest Sydney base was built to continue growing product selection and would be an important part of the company's Australian fulfilment network providing faster shipping to even more customers, the business said.

Advertisement

"The Sydney facility in Moorebank will help Amazon ensure that customers enjoy fast and reliable delivery across more areas of the country," said Robert Bruce, Amazon director of operations.

"The new Sydney centre builds on the capabilities of our first fulfilment centre in Dandenong South in Victoria, and expands our ability to service the growing customer demand."

Sellers would automatically have their products eligible for Prime, Amazon's newly launched subscription service that provides customers with benefits such as free two day business delivery, entertainment, and access to members-only deals events, such as Prime Day, the business said.

Amazon opened in Melbourne in December last year.