Lisa Owen will host RNZ's afternoon show Checkpoint once John Campbell leaves to join TVNZ.

While Campbell departs the state broadcaster in September, no start date has been confirmed for Owen, who currently hosts Newshub's The Nation.

"We are delighted Lisa is joining RNZ to present Checkpoint," RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said.

"She is an outstanding journalist and broadcaster and her appointment reflects RNZ's commitment to high quality, robust journalism. Checkpoint will continue to flourish as an agenda-setting drive-time multimedia news and current affairs programme with Lisa as presenter."

Owen began her career in radio, hosted Agenda on TVNZ and also served as One News' Europe Correspondent.

Campbell leaves RNZ after three years hosting Checkpoint, which airs from 5pm to 6:30pm.