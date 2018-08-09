NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Yelp jumped 20 percent early Thursday after raising its revenue forecast, but Rite Aid slumped 10 percent after calling off its sale to the grocery chain Albertsons.

Advertisement

Flowserve, Viacom and Norwegian Cruise Line all rose sharply after reporting solid results.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points to 25,578. The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,899.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.93 percent.