A group of apple and stonefruit growers is taking legal action against the Ministry for Primary Industries in response to an order to contain, cut and burn tens of thousands of plants.

The group says "flawed" decision-making by MPI over a simple paperwork issue may kill innovation in the sector and set it back by up to 15 years.

The group has requested an urgent judicial review of the MPI directive by the High Court at Wellington.

Group spokesman Kerry Sixtus of Pattullo's Nurseries in Napier said five parties, including his business, were challenging an MPI order last week for nurseries and orchards to contain or destroy 48,000 apple and stonefruit plants derived from plant material imported from a quarantine centre in Washington State University.

Advertisement

The group said the centre has been providing plant material to New Zealand since the 1980s and is the main source of plant material and plant varieties for New Zealand's stonefruit orchards.

The MPI directive includes original plant materials imported between 2012 and 2017 and also extends to budwood and propogated materials derived from the original plants, said the group in a statement.

The order affects 32 orchardists, nurseries, importers and intellectual property companies in Hawke's Bay, Waikato, Nelson and Central Otago.

The growers are seeking to overturn the MPI decision or at least an extension of timeframes in order for the ministry to gather and consider "all relevant facts".

"As MPI representatives have stated, the MPI directive is based on a paperwork issue. MPI has not provided any evidence of an actual biosecurity risk presented by the relevant plant material," said Sixtus.

MPI was not immediately available for comment.