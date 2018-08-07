New Zealand and Australian bank ANZ has announced it will drop all sales components from frontline retail sales incentives in New Zealand from October this year.

It follows claims from some bank workers they had pressure on them to sell products, like loans, to people who could not service them.

There was some concern that sales targets might cause retail staff to sell products that don't meet customers' needs, ANZ's managing director retail and business banking Antonia Watson said.

"We trust our staff to do the right thing by our customers and we know they consider customers' genuine needs when they talk with them. Removing sales targets altogether will give our customers total confidence that we're focused on doing the right thing by them.

"The environment is clearly changing and the feedback we're getting and what we're seeing in Australia suggests this is the right approach, regardless of how direct or indirect our sales targets were or how minimal."

From the new financial year on October 1 2018, frontline retail staff would still be incentivised around good customer service and other aspects of banking such as product knowledge but there will be no sales component, she said.

"We have a culture in ANZ New Zealand where staff are focussed on the wellbeing of our customers. If our customers are satisfied and get ahead in their lives because of the products we've given them then it's in our long-term interests too.

"But most importantly, we want our customers to know they can depend on us to do the right thing for them and that this is the absolute focus of our employees."