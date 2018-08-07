ASB bank says New Zealand's strong economy is behind another record profit for the bank - it's eighth in a row.

The bank this morning reported a statutory net profit after tax of $1.18 billion for the year to June 30 - up 10 per cent on last year.

Its cash profit, it's underlying operating result, was up even more at 12 per cent to $1.14 billion.

In reporting her first full year result as chief executive Vittoria Shortt said New Zealand's strong economic performance over the last year had underpinned its financial result.

"It's clear that New Zealand's sound economic fundamentals have contributed to a positive operating environment.

"Unemployment is at low levels, the quality of trade remains high and the housing market is resilient."

Lending by the bank increased 6 per cent to $83 billion while its deposits were up 7 per cent to $62 billion.

But its loan impairment expenses also rose 16 per cent to $80 million.

Shortt said this primarily reflected an increase in consumer finance provisioning following higher arrears rates and write-offs.

"While arrears rates increased, they remain at low levels reflecting favourable macroeconomic conditions in New Zealand."

But the bank reported continued improvement on rural lending which has come through a rough patch after the dairy pay-outs have recovered from a low period.

"We have continued to support our rural customers through a difficult period and are pleased to see an improvement flowing through to lower provision levels," Shortt said.

ASB's cash net interest margin increased by 7 basis points to 2.24 per cent after a period of contraction.

Shortt said the recovery reflected lower costs associated with breaking fixed rate loans and improved lending margins although that was partly offset by lower deposit margins.

The bank's cost to income ratio also improved increasing 130 basis points to 34.6 per cent and its operating income rose 9 per cent while its expenses grew by 5 per cent driven by investment in technology and regulatory compliance costs.

"Over the past year, we have hired more than 100 people and made significant investments in technology, including biometrics and facial ID, to deliver critical regulatory programmes such as Financial Crimes Compliance and Anti Money Laundering," Shortt said.

"In doing so, we are broadening and strengthening the ways we protect our customers, our business and the New Zealand economy against the growing threat of financial crime."

ASB's parent Commonwealth Bank of Australia, made a statutory net profit after tax from continuing operations of A$9.375 billion, down 4 per cent on last year.

It cash net profit from continuing operations was A$9.23 billion down 4.8 per cent.