KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's anti-corruption agency says former Prime Minister Najib Razak will face a new charge of money laundering on Wednesday over a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund.

Najib in July pleaded not guilty to abuse of power and three counts of criminal breach of trust, just two months after the scandal led to his stunning election defeat.

The charges are related to the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.3 million) into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB fund that U.S. investigators say was looted of billions by Najib's associates.

The agency summoned Najib for further questioning Tuesday. It said in a statement later that Najib will also be charged Wednesday under the anti-money laundering act over the SRC case. It didn't elaborate.