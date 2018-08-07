A South Waikato District Councillor is puzzled as to why they're struggling to fill a well-paid job in the region.

The local district council is advertising for a health and safety manager in the town of Tokoroa, paying around $90,000 a year.

The council's last manager lasted just 12 weeks in the role and the officer before that 18 months.

Chairman of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee Gray Baldwin told Larry Wiliams he's surprised more people haven't applied.

Advertisement

"There were eight applicants for the role as of the council meeting late last week, and I think we're just closing so there might be a few more, but it's certainly not been flooded out."

Baldwin says a lot of people don't realise Tokoroa has got a lot to offer when it comes to lifestyle.

"Down here in our end of the Waikato there's still a lot of cheap houses and a whole lot of things, and why people don't come and join us is a bit of a mystery to me."