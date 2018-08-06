COMMENT:

I read a delightful message from Jonathan Stark a few days ago.

Jonathan is an expert on value pricing and works with software developers to help them improve their marketing results.

His message was called "The Helicopter Option" and I thought it was particularly helpful on the topic of pricing and giving clients different options.

Here is Jonathan's message...

Regrettably, it's not uncommon for me to be faced with a particular problem:

"How should I get home from Boston?"

When I travel, I almost always fly out of my local airport in Providence but - air travel being what it is - every once in a while I end up returning to the Boston airport which is about 50 miles north of where I live.

When this happens, I need to figure out how to get home. The range of possible options that come to mind are the following:

• Walk (Free)

• Taxi ($250)

• Limo ($250)

• Bus ($25)

• Commuter Rail ($11.50)

• Express Train ($65)

• Helicopter ($2500)

So why don't I just walk home? It's the cheapest option, right?

Because it would suck, that's why.

Each of these options provide a completely different experience, with different pros and cons, and prices that range from $0 to $2500.

For example:

• Some are luxurious, some are utilitarian.

• Some are shared with other passengers, some are not.

• Some seem safe, others not so much.

• Some are available around the clock, some are not.

• Some are available on demand, some are not.

• Some need to be scheduled far in advance, some do not.

• Some take hours, some take minutes.

• Some have a predictable duration, some do not.

• Some are offer door-to-door service, some do not.

My final choice in any given situation will depend on:

• The weather (raining, snowing, sunny)

• The time of day

• How much of a rush I'm in

• If I need to make a stop on the way

• My general mood

• etc…

What I'm getting at here is this:

Price is just one of many factors a buyer considers when making a buying decision.

All else being equal, a buyer will choose the option with the lowest price - but all else is never equal.

Software development is a high-touch, service oriented profession.

We're not exactly selling sneakers to the mass market.

There are dozens of factors that can come into play in a given professional relationship: experience, speed, quality, attitude, personality, communication style, world-view, and believe it or not, sometimes even race, religion, and politics.

Expose your clients to what makes you unique.

This could be expertise in a particular skill, or it could be a background with a particular audience, or it could be your mission in life.

Whatever it is, let them know about it and you'll start to attract ideal buyers who aren't making a buying decision solely on price.

"Being the best is great, you're the number one. Being unique is greater, you're the only one." - Anonymous



Action Exercise:

Think about the service that you sell and everything that your clients get when they purchase this service. What makes your offer unique?

PS: Jonathan also has a great mini course on value pricing which I highly recommend. It's offered at no charge and is very good. You can get it at www.jonathanstark.com.

