U.S. stocks finished broadly higher for the third day in a row Monday. Media, retail and technology companies rose, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway led gains in the financial sector.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 10.05 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,850.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 39.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,502.18.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 47.66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,859.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 10.94 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,684.31.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 176.79 points, or 6.6 percent.

The Dow is up 782.96 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 956.29 points, or 13.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.80 points, or 9.7 percent.