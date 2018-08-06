Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down this year, winnowing further the already small number of women running Fortune 500 companies. Of the 339 CEOs that have held the top job at a Fortune 500 company for at least two years, only 17 were women, about 5 percent.
Following is a list of those who remain:
Ventas Inc.
Debra, A. Cafaro
General Motors Co.
Mary T. Barra
General Dynamics Corp.
Phebe N. Nivakovic
Duke Energy Corp.
Lynn J. Good
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Marilyn A. Hewson
IBM Corp.
Virginia M. Rometty
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Margaret C. Whitman
Synchrony Financial
Margaret M. Keane
Mylan
Heather Bresch
Sempra Energy
Debra L. Reed
Ross Stores Inc.
Barbara Rentler
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Lisa T. Su
KeyCorp
Beth E. Mooney
Ulta Beauty Inc.
Mary N. Dillon
Alliant Energy Corp.
Patricia L. Kampling
American Water Works Co.
Susan N. Story.