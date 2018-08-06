LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it has taken down four pages belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its hate speech and bullying policies.

The social media giant said in a statement Monday that it also blocked Jones' account for 30 days because he repeatedly posted content that broke its rules.

The company said it "unpublished" the four pages after receiving reports that they contained content "glorifying violence" and used "dehumanizing language" to describe Muslims, immigrants and transgender people.

Facebook is the latest tech company to take action against Jones, who has been facing a growing backlash on social media.

Last week, music streaming service Spotify removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for breaching its hate content policy.