Food delivery service My Food Bag accidentally sent two ingredients containing animal products to its vegetarian customers this week.

My Food Bag - New Zealand's third largest food business behind the two major supermarket chains - said it regrets the error and moved quickly to fix it.

"My Food Bag was alerted to two incorrect ingredients in the Vegetarian bag delivered yesterday, " My Food Bag's Ryleigh Cornes said in a statement.

"One was a sauce that contained chicken broth and the other a cheese that contained animal rennet.

"The efficient customer service team have re-sourced the product and My Food Bag is replacing the two items overnight," Cornes said.

Wellington woman Diane Sieger is one affected customer and said on Twitter that she was perplexed how it could even happen.

No choice for dinner tonight because MyFoodBag delivered carnivore ingredients for 2 of these remaining veggie bag recipes. I don’t know how this can even happen. pic.twitter.com/o12hisEoyn — Diane Sieger (@blauerpunto) August 6, 2018

The company, co-founded by celebrity chief Nadia Lim, said it was sorry for the error.

"We understand how concerning this can be for our veggie Foodies - we take these issues very seriously and are working hard behind the scenes to make sure this doesn't happen again," My Food Bag said in its reply to Sieger.

Customers pay $124 for My Food Bag's vegetarian option, which contains four meals for two people.