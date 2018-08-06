Business owners seem to be down in the dumps. Workplace laws are swinging back in favour of staff, hikes to the minimum wage are pushing up labour costs and the seemingly rushed decision to stop oil and gas exploitation leaves many wondering if their industry will be next.

While these moves have the support of many Kiwis, businesses have legitimate concerns about the impact the changes could have on their bottom lines. But there's one policy complaint doing the rounds which should fall on deaf ears.

That's the grumbling over Green MP Jan Logie's domestic violence leave bill, which passed its final reading in Parliament last month and comes into force next April. The law allows victims to get an extra 10 days' paid leave, over-and-above their sick or annual leave entitlements.

The extra leave is to give victims time to deal with the extreme difficulty and stress of removing themselves from an abusive relationship without losing income or quitting a job. It gives them the chance to attend court hearings, find a place to live and take care of children without the pressure of juggling a shift at work.

Advertisement

Breaking free from abuse is expensive - Australian research last year put the total cost of fleeing a violent relationship at nearly $20,000. Giving victims extra leave entitlements is a way of easing that burden.

The issue though, as with much in life, is who pays for it. Under the law, business owners have to bear the cost of the extra leave, and some question why it's their responsibility.

The answer is straightforward. Bosses should care about the welfare of their staff, whether they're at work or not.

It's an idea that has already gained traction with some of New Zealand's biggest employers.

"Having staff who are injured or abused at home is something we should care about," Westpac chief executive David McLean said last year. "The workplace can be a safe place for people who are affected by this to reach out and get help."

McLean's comments were made during the bank's announcement of its own domestic violence programme that included extra leave for victims. And Westpac wasn't alone - Vodafone, Countdown, The Warehouse, ANZ and the University of Auckland all had leave policies for family violence victims in place before Logie's law came into frame.

Big organisations like these may well be able to weather the cost of this sort of policy better than smaller businesses, where cashflow can be tight. However, all businesses should want to do all they can to support staff and ensure they maintain financial security at a very difficult time.

Where to get help

• If you're in danger now: Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you

• Women's Refuge: 0800 733 843

• Shine: 0508 744 633

• Shakti: 0800 742 584