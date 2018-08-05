Government agencies are not always adhering to procurement guidelines when negotiating big construction projects, a problem that could deepen the growing crisis in the construction industry.

Government-procured construction makes up around 18 per cent of the vertical construction sector, and Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa said all agencies would be reminded of the rules around procurement.

She will speak to her Cabinet colleagues this afternoon following a Beehive meeting today which also involved Housing Minister Phil Twyford, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones and representatives from the vertical construction sector.

"I'm going to be taking an oral item to Cabinet this later on today. One of the things we would like to ensure, moving forward, is that we ensure that our ministries and our agencies adhere much more to MBIE's government procurement guidelines," Salesa told reporters following the meeting.

"We're also looking at a reset. One of the things in terms of contracting in the government sector we have not always adhered to is having a whole of life approach. So we're looking, moving forward, at getting some advice from MBIE about what we should as Government, taking a leadership position to reset this."

Salesa said a possibility was government agencies having to produce evidence that the procurement guidelines had been taken into account during contract negotiations.

"It is not compulsory, so one of the things I'm taking through to Cabinet today is can we as Government take leadership on this."

About 97 per cent of contracting was done by the agencies themselves, so a broader government approach was needed and more ministers needed to get involved.

"This is a whole of government approach. There are many other sectors in government that have their own contracting processes," Salesa said.

Master Builders chief executive David Kelly, who convenes a vertical construction group, said it was no secret the larger construction sector had problems.

"We as a sector need to step up, so we're undertaking some work ourselves around guidance to our members , to really understand the risk they're taking on, to think harder about what they're signing up to. We do need to address some issues around the margins that contracts are being tendered for."

Jones likened the issues facing the construction sector to a health problem.

"When a health episode strikes either an organisation, a sector or an individual, you do a reset or you contemplate certain death."

"How do we effect a reset while not endangering taxpayer liability but giving greater confidence to the construction sector, and it's linked to the work that Phil Twyford and I are driving in terms of the creation of an independent infrastructure entity that houses the best quality of advice the Government can get."

Twyford said, although government contracts were a minority, the Government had an obligation to lead by example.

"We're willing to take a look at the way the Government does procurement in this industry because we recognise, not only do we want good whole of life cost analysis to underpin procurement decisions, but it's of strategic importance to the Government that we have a competitive and efficient New Zealand-based contracting agency to do this work."

Jones said there was a lot of pain in the industry, with Ebert Construction going into receivership and Fletcher Construction withdrawing from high-rise after nearly $1b losses over two years on big jobs.

"We're not ignorant of the fact there is a lot of pain and pressure there. There are some good players in this sector and they're calling on the Government to see what we can do with our 18-20 per cent of our influence."