President Donald Trump wants a Space Force, a new military service he says is needed to ensure American dominance in space.

But the idea is gaining little traction at the Pentagon, where the president's defence chief, Jim Mattis, says it would add burdensome bureaucracy and unwanted costs.

The Pentagon acknowledges a need to revamp its much-criticised approach to defending US economic and security interests in space, and it is moving in that direction. But it's unclear whether this will satisfy Trump, who wants to go even further by creating a separate military space service.

Vowing to reclaim US leadership in space, Trump first announced the Space Force in June.

Trump envisioned a bright future for the US space programme, pledging to revive the country's flagging efforts, return to the moon and eventually send a manned mission that would reach Mars. The president framed space as a national security issue, saying he does not want "China and Russia and other countries leading us."

"My administration is reclaiming America's heritage as the world's greatest spacefaring nation," Trump said in the East Room, joined by members of his space council. "The essence of the American character is to explore new horizons and to tame new frontiers."

Trump had previously suggested the possibility of creating a space unit that would include portions equivalent to parts of the Air Force, Army and Navy. But his directive will task the Defense Department to begin the process of establishing the 'Space Force' as the sixth branch of the US armed forces.

"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space," Trump said at the time.

"We must have American dominance in space. We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have the Space Force, separate but equal."

- Associated Press.